North Canton Walk Takes on Human Trafficking

Heather Scott and Kathie Gray are guests on the Gary Rivers Show Monday morning to share the “Walk for Freedom” to raise awareness on human trafficking.

The non-profit organization called Not For Sale. One Step At A Time is hosting the walk on Saturday, October 20 along Main St. beginning at Bitzer Park in North Canton. This local walk is a part of a global phenomenon that spans 50 countries annually. On October 20 – hundreds of thousands of people will silently Walk For Freedom and display an outward expression of an inward desire to free every single slave on the planet.

Human trafficking is modern-day slavery – it’s the illegal trade of humans for their bodies or for labor. It is forced, barbaric and inhumane in every way. The human trafficking industry generates $150 billion (US) dollars every year. The state of Ohio is ranked #4 for human trafficking, behind the states of California, Texas, and Florida. I’m not satisfied with that – and my guess is, neither is our community.

This is a silent 3 mile walk (not a protest) around the square of North Canton to raise awareness of human trafficking locally (yes, it is happening here), plus this walk helps raise funds for A21 to continue their global work in the fight of human trafficking (this is not required to walk).

Register for FREE: a21.org/walk or a21.org/north-canton for a shortcut to the north canton page

