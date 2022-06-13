      Weather Alert

Wall Street Enters A Bear Market As The S&P 500 Dives 3.9%

News Desk
Jun 13, 2022 @ 4:20pm

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street entered a bear market Monday as the S&P 500 sank 3.9%, bringing it more than 20% below the record high it set in January. Fears about a fragile economy and stubbornly high inflation have slammed the stock market in recent days and sent Treasury yields surging to their highest levels in years. A report last week that inflation was getting worse, not better as many had hoped, sent a chill through markets that carried over into this week. Investors expect the Federal Reserve will get more aggressive to get inflation under control, even if it risks a recession.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
17-Year-Old Murder Victim's Father Provides More Details on Killing
APD: Firing Water Pellet Gun Leads to Ethan Liming's Beating Death
Canton Man Gets 10 Years on Federal Drug Conviction
Teen Shot Inside SE Canton Home, Flown to Akron Hospital
Connect With Us Listen To Us On