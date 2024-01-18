News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Walmart Raises Starting Pay; Redesigns Bonuses For Store Managers

By News Desk
January 18, 2024 2:17PM EST
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is raising the starting base pay for store managers, while redesigning its bonus plan that will put more of an emphasis on profits for these leaders.

The moves, announced Thursday, will be effective Feb. 1.

The nation’s largest retailer and largest private employer said that the store managers’ starting ranges will be from $90,000 to $170,000.

Previously, the ranges were from $65,00 to $170,000.

That means that the average base pay for store leaders will go from $117,00 to $128,000

