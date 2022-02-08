Walsh, Akron-Based Flight School Combine for New Bachelor’s Degree
Courtesy Walsh University
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a partnership between Walsh University and Akron Fulton Airport-based American Winds Aviation.
It will allow Walsh students to get a four-year degree and learn to fly an airliner at the same time.
With the shortage of airline pilots only expected to grow in the coming years, Walsh is launching the Bachelor of Science in Professional Aviation degree.
FAA-approved American Winds is doing the flight training, while the rest of the curriculum comes from Walsh
Several students are already enrolled in the associate’s degree version of the program.
But many airlines are looking for candidates with a bachelor’s; more at whbc.com
The North Canton school says there’s a saving of time and money compared to going to flight school.
And classes can be taken online.
To start the process, contact American Winds at 330 733-2500.