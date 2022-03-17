      Weather Alert

Walsh Hosts Ukraine Discussion, Prayer

Jim Michaels
Mar 17, 2022 @ 6:28am
Courtesy Walsh University

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The war in Ukraine is having an effect on nearly everyone in the world.

The biggest issue for us may be higher gas prices, but for millions of Ukrainians, it’s about survival.

You can learn more about them and their connection to Russia, and you can pray for them Thursday night at 5 at the Toot Global Learning Center at Walsh University.

There are a number of panelists connected to Ukraine, including 2019 graduate Phillip Kopatz who has visited there many times

There were no more RSVPs for the event, according to the university website.

