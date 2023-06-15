News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Walsh, Stark ESC Collaborate for New MBA in School Leadership

By Jim Michaels
June 15, 2023 8:50AM EDT
Courtesy Walsh University

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Walsh University Wednesday announced details of a partnership with the Stark County Educational Service Center.

Together, they have hopes of filling an anticipated shortage of K-12 principals and other administrators in the coming years.

They are creating an MBA specialization in School District Leadership.

It’s a curriculum that could prove to be agreeable to existing educators.

It’s a part–time, two-year program with online and Thursday night in-person classes.

They start next month.

Click this email address if you are interested.

Doctor James Falter is your contact person.

