Walsh, Stark ESC Collaborate for New MBA in School Leadership
June 15, 2023 8:50AM EDT
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Walsh University Wednesday announced details of a partnership with the Stark County Educational Service Center.
Together, they have hopes of filling an anticipated shortage of K-12 principals and other administrators in the coming years.
They are creating an MBA specialization in School District Leadership.
It’s a curriculum that could prove to be agreeable to existing educators.
It’s a part–time, two-year program with online and Thursday night in-person classes.
They start next month.
Click this email address if you are interested.
Doctor James Falter is your contact person.