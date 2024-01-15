Walsh Students Take Part in MLK ‘Day of Service’

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Many are making it a day of service this MLK Day.

That includes 300 Walsh University students, going to 13 locations including the North Canton library, the YMCA Canton and the SAM Center.

Also, the Boys and Girls Club, StarkFresh and Refuge of Hope.

The activities include mentoring youth, helping veterans, helping kids with special needs and organizing clothes for the homeless.