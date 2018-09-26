Walsh to Host Utica Summit VI
By Gary Rivers
|
Sep 26, 2018 @ 12:48 PM

Joe Barone, with ShaleDirectories.com was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show to explain the economic importance of the Oil and Gas Industry to NE Ohio and how the upcoming summit will explore the benefits.  They’re a presenting sponsor of the annual event, along with  the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce are

Among the topics on the table today were:

  • How the nation uses the abundance of energy discovered in the Utica and other U.S. shale plays.
  • U.S. energy independence.
  • How Utica gas affects transportation, electricity generation, the chemicals and the plastics industry.
  • How abundance and low prices encourage manufacturing growth.

 

