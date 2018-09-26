Walsh to Host Utica Summit VI

Joe Barone, with ShaleDirectories.com was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show to explain the economic importance of the Oil and Gas Industry to NE Ohio and how the upcoming summit will explore the benefits. They’re a presenting sponsor of the annual event, along with the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce are

Among the topics on the table today were:

How the nation uses the abundance of energy discovered in the Utica and other U.S. shale plays.

U.S. energy independence.

How Utica gas affects transportation, electricity generation, the chemicals and the plastics industry.