Walsh to Host Utica Summit VI

Joe Barone, with ShaleDirectories.com was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show to explain the economic importance of the Oil and Gas Industry to NE Ohio and how the upcoming summit will explore the benefits. They’re a presenting sponsor of the annual event, along with the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce are
Among the topics on the table today were:
- How the nation uses the abundance of energy discovered in the Utica and other U.S. shale plays.
- U.S. energy independence.
- How Utica gas affects transportation, electricity generation, the chemicals and the plastics industry.
- How abundance and low prices encourage manufacturing growth.