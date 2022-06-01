Want a Healthy Brain? Here are a few ways to help!
Boy sitting at a table working on a jigsaw puzzle while holding the paper.
Hobbies That Can Boost Brain Health – When it feels like your world is in chaos, take a step back and take up a hobby. But not just any hobby.
There are some hobbies that boost your brain, mental wellness, and body. Here are some things you can take up to add to your self care routine:
Play music
Read books or magazines… real paper ones
Learn a new language
Exercise regularly
Do a puzzle
Take up knitting or crocheting
Color or paint
Meditation
Go to lectures or readings
Gardening
Source: Little Things