      Weather Alert

Want a Healthy Brain? Here are a few ways to help!

Pam Cook
Jun 1, 2022 @ 8:32am
Boy sitting at a table working on a jigsaw puzzle while holding the paper.

Hobbies That Can Boost Brain Health – When it feels like your world is in chaos, take a step back and take up a hobby. But not just any hobby.

There are some hobbies that boost your brain, mental wellness, and body. Here are some things you can take up to add to your self care routine:

Play music
Read books or magazines… real paper ones
Learn a new language
Exercise regularly
Do a puzzle
Take up knitting or crocheting
Color or paint
Meditation
Go to lectures or readings
Gardening

 

Source: Little Things

TAGS
brain health exercise hobbies Music puzzles reading
Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Canton Man Found Guilty in Akron Double Killing, Faces Possible Death Sentence Next
Longtime Canton Local School Board Member Faces Felony Theft Charge
Akron PD Searching for Suspects in Canton Road Bank Heist
Canton Man Gets 15 Years in Federal Sex Trafficking Case
Connect With Us Listen To Us On