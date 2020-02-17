      Weather Alert

Want a Trader Joe’s in Stark County?

Pam Cook
Feb 17, 2020 @ 7:18am

So we know that Earth Fare is closing and leaving its space at The Venue in the Belden Village area.  Question is, what store would you like to replace it?

Many of you have reached out and said a Trader Joe’s would be fantastic!  SO, let’s bombard the company with requests and see if we can get it done!  Below is the link to their web page where they accept such requests.

Let’s do it Stark County!

Click here to ask for a Trader Joe’s in Stark County

https://www.traderjoes.com/contact-us/location-request

 

