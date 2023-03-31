Want Amazon Job? Put in Profile Now

The view of the massive Amazon warehouse taken from Columbus Road NE (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Why wait!

Canton Economic Development Director Chris Hardesty says if you plan on applying for a job at the new Amazon distribution center in Canton, you can fill out a profile at their website now.

You can always add “Canton” as a preferred location when it becomes available.

Hardesty is speculating that the company will begin hiring in May, or early Summer at the latest.

He also says that the company offers the same benefit package to employees, top to bottom.

