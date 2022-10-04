News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Want to Help the Victims of Hurricane Ian? DONATE HERE

By Pam Cook
October 4, 2022 7:55AM EDT
Share
Want to Help the Victims of Hurricane Ian? DONATE HERE

 

Thousands of people have been rescued in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida.  The areas of Ft. Meyers Beach and Sanibel Island have been virtually destroyed.   More than 100 people have died.  Residents that lost everything are trying to put their lives back together.  They need our help.  If you would like to make a donation to the American Red Cross – click the link below.   It’s safe and  you’ll be giving to those in need.

 

DONATE HERE

More about:
alphacares
Canton
donate
hurricane
ian
ohio
red cross

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Two Young Boys Killed in a Crash in Canton; Their Dad the Driver
3

Alleged Canton Gang Member Indicted on 28 Counts
4

A New Home for Mckinley High School Just Part of a Plan that Changes the Face of Canton City Schools
5

Shocking Testimony in Wagner Trial