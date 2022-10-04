Want to Help the Victims of Hurricane Ian? DONATE HERE

Thousands of people have been rescued in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida. The areas of Ft. Meyers Beach and Sanibel Island have been virtually destroyed. More than 100 people have died. Residents that lost everything are trying to put their lives back together. They need our help. If you would like to make a donation to the American Red Cross – click the link below. It’s safe and you’ll be giving to those in need.

DONATE HERE