Want to Trade in the Halloween Candy you don’t Like?
By Pam Cook
|
Oct 31, 2018 @ 6:58 AM
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR THE HERSHEY COMPANY - HERSHEY'S and REESE'S debut the new HERSHEY'S MILK CHOCOLATE BAR WITH REESE'S PEICES CANDY at a launch event, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, in New York. (Jason DeCrow/AP Images for The Hershey Company)

We have all created the pile of unwanted candy when sorting our loot from Halloween night. Thanks to Reese’s, you can now swap out your foul candy with their delectable peanut butter cups.
Reese’s has set up a machine in New York that allows you to insert your unwelcome candy and receive Reese’s in its place.
In a recent survey by Reese’s, they found that 90% of people would seize the opportunity to make a switcheroo with their Halloween haul.
The machine will be set up at 4 p.m. and be available for candy connoisseurs until 9 p.m., or until the 10,000 cups in the machine are gone

