News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Wanted Canton Man Arrested in West Virginia

By Jim Michaels
July 3, 2023 8:50AM EDT
Share
Wanted Canton Man Arrested in West Virginia
Devion Williams (Stark County jail)

BLUEFIELD, West Virginia (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 31-year-old Canton man who was released on bond and skipped town but was later indicted on attempted murder charges.

He has been arrested in West Virginia.

Devion Williams was pulled over on I-77 at the southern end of West Virginia when state police there took him into custody.

Williams faces 18 different charges, accused of assaulting the mother of his children.

He sits in a West Virginia county jail, awaiting extradition back to Stark County.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Canton Police Release Body Cam Footage from 12th St Shooting WATCH HERE
3

DRC: Wagner Family Member Moved to Maximum Security Prison in Rhode Island
4

Canton Man Stabbed to Death - City Man Charged
5

Smoke Advice from Canton Public Health, ODH