Wanted Canton Man Arrested in West Virginia

BLUEFIELD, West Virginia (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 31-year-old Canton man who was released on bond and skipped town but was later indicted on attempted murder charges.

He has been arrested in West Virginia.

Devion Williams was pulled over on I-77 at the southern end of West Virginia when state police there took him into custody.

Williams faces 18 different charges, accused of assaulting the mother of his children.

He sits in a West Virginia county jail, awaiting extradition back to Stark County.