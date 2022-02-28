      Weather Alert

War Continues in Ukraine, Governor Takes Action

Jim Michaels
Feb 28, 2022 @ 6:55am
A woman reacts as paramedics perform CPR on a girl who was injured during shelling, at city hospital of Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The girl did not survive. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

PARMA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Supporting Ukraine means no drinking Russian vodka in Ohio.

Governor Mike DeWine ordered 6400 bottles of Russia-distilled vodka taken off the shelves at state liquor agencies over the weekend.

The vodka is sold under the brand names Green Mark and Russian Standard.

DeWine also declared Sunday a Day of Prayer, attending Mass at St Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church in Parma.

U.S Senator Rob Portman also attended services in the Cleveland suburb.

