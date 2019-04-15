Warehouse Severely Damaged In Storm

(ONN) – A warehouse containing a packaging operation was severely damaged on the south side of Columbus during Sunday’s severe weather.

This was a Kroger pharmaceutical packing facility.

Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters responded

Columbus Deputy Fire Chief Jack Reall says the storm took down a wall of the building.

“About 100 people working inside at the time were able to get out of the building safely, some minor injuries, but for the most part everybody’s in good shape.”

Fire and weather officials say early indications point to straight-line winds.