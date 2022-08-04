Warm July as Precipitation Deficit Grows

Workers brave the oppressive heat in Jackson, Miss., as they reroof the Barfield Complex, Monday, June 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was a very warm July.

The weather station at the Akron Canton Airport recorded an average temperature last month of 76 degrees.

That’s two degrees above normal.

There were seven days where the mercury hit 90 degrees or above.

We were somewhat short in the rain department.

3.79 inches, which was .35 inches below normal.

But when you add in June’s shortfall, we are over two-and-a-half inches (3.76 inches) below normal for rainfall for meteorological summer.