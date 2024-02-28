Warm Weather Gives Way to Storms, February

Golfers hit range balls during a warm day in Des Plaines, Ill., Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. Illinois broke a 24 year old temp record with today’s estimated 68 degree high and a 98 year old record set back in 1926 appears potentially in jeopardy Tuesday. These readings are May level temps, the equivalent of normal temps which occur here more than 2 months from now. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Weather change is the order of the day for the Hall of Fame Region.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson says temperatures will fall into the 30s on Wednesday afternoon, with RealFeel temperatures in the 20s.

Larson had predicted that the severe weather would stay south of us, and that’s been the case.

There was a Tornado Warning issued for the Columbus area early Wednesday morning.

No word on damage or injuries.

Twisters also touched down in the Chicago area.