      Weather Alert

Warmest October Ever According to Local Weather Stats

Jim Michaels
Nov 2, 2021 @ 5:51am
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Last month was the warmest October ever, since records have been kept for the Canton-Akron area.

The average temperature was 61.7 degrees, beating the previous record from the year 1900 by more than two degrees.

There were four days during the month when the high reached 82.

It was also a damp October, with 4.33 inches of rain.

No snow fell last month, even though normal snowfall for October is .3 inches.

