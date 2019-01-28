Warming Centers to Open in Canton

Due to the extreme cold weather the City of Canton, Salvation Army and Refuge of Hope will be offering warming centers for those in need. SARTA will offer transportation and the American Red Cross will provide cots and blankets.

The Edward “Peel” Coleman Community Center, (also known as the South East Community Center), located at 1400 Sherrick Rd SE, Canton, OH 44707, cots and blankets will be available and be open: • Tuesday, January 29 at 6:00 PM – Friday, February 1 at 8:00 AM

The Salvation Army, located at 420 Market Avenue South, Canton, OH 44702 will provide meals and be open: • Wednesday, January 30 from 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM • Thursday, January 31 from 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM • Friday, February 1 from 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Refuge of Hope, located at 405 Third St NE, Canton, OH 44702 will be open: • Wednesday, January 30 from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM • Thursday, January 31 from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

SARTA will provide transportation as follows: • Passenger pick up from Cornerstone Transit on Cherry Ave SE and from the Salvation Army to the Colemen Center from 5:45 PM – 6:30 PM on Tuesday, January 29, Wednesday, January 30, and Thursday, January 31. • Passenger pick up from the Coleman Center to Cornerstone Transit on Cherry Ave SE and to the Salvation Army from 8:00 AM – 9:00 AM on Wednesday, January 30, Thursday, January 31, and Friday, February 1.

For further information, please contact the Salvation Army at 330-453-0159, the Edward Coleman Community Center at 330-489-3350 or Refuge of Hope at 330-453-1785.