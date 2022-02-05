Warming Centers Open, Power Restoration Continues in Southern Ohio
FILE - Mike Raniolo with MasTec a contractor for Duke Power breaks ice on power lines after a winter storm hit North Carolina in Atlantic Beach, N.C. on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom Copeland)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Over two dozen warming centers and overnight shelters have been opened in southeast Ohio.
This, as 22,000 AEP Ohio customers continued to shiver in the darkness of their homes as of Saturday morning.
It’s all from that ice storm on Thursday.
There had been as many as 52,000 outages.
A number of customers in and near Zanesville and Cambridge had their power restored over the previous 24 hours.
AEP is pointing to sometime Monday to have much of the power back on, according to its website.
It’s much the same story in southwest Ohio, with the storm dumping freezing rain from Cincinnati to Steubenville.