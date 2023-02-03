WARN Notice: 150+ Layoffs at 2 Aultman Skilled Nursing Facilities

alpha media library

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Aultman Health Foundation, making the closings of two skilled nursing facilities official.

They have filed a 60-day WARN Notice with the state Department of Job and Family Services, indicating there will be over 150 employees permanently laid off once the facilities close.

97 employees are impacted at the Transitional Care Center at Aultman Woodlawn in Jackson Township, with 56 employees affected at the Community Care Center at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital.

Over 50 nurses are impacted.

Physical therapists are also being let go.

The WARN Notice gives a closing date of April 2, but Aultman says the facilities will close over the next three months.