Warning System Installed at Tusky Valley Crash Site

Scene of deadly Tusky Valley High School accident along I-70 in November 2023. (WHBC News)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Installation of some of the latest in traffic safety technology in Ohio begins at the scene of a tragic crash three months ago.

A new traffic warning system went up Thursday on I-70 Westbound near Route 310 in Licking County.

That’s the scene of the horrific charter bus crash that killed three Tusky Valley students, two parent-chaperones and a teacher.

Traffic cameras will detect slow or stopped traffic.

And overhead electronic message boards a few miles away will alert oncoming drivers.

12 other such systems will be installed, including one on Route 8 near Howe Avenue in Akron.

The info will also get pushed out to OHGO and other traffic apps.

The hope is to reduce those stopped-traffic crashes.