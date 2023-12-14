News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Warriors Star Draymond Green Suspended Indefinitely By NBA

By News Desk
December 13, 2023 8:22PM EST
Share
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) jogs off the court after getting ejected during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was suspended indefinitely by the NBA on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after he hit Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face and received a Flagrant 2 foul and ejection.

The league announced the penalty handed down by operations chief Joe Dumar and said the suspension begins immediately.

The NBA said: “He will be required to meet certain league and team conditions before he returns to play.”

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Akron Woman Jailed in Canton's Latest Homicide
3

Canton Man Indicted on Murder Charge in October Traffic Death
4

Massillon vs Hoban: 3 Things to Know, If You Go
5

Canton Police: Gambling Raid Nets 119 Machines