Warriors Win 4th NBA Championship In 8 Years

Jun 17, 2022 @ 6:05am

BOSTON (AP) – The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions once again, topping the Boston Celtics 103-90 for their fourth title in the last eight seasons.

Stephen Curry scored 34 points for the Warriors, who claimed the franchise’s seventh championship overall.

And this one completed a journey like none other, after a run of five consecutive finals, then a plummet to the bottom of the NBA, and now a return to greatness just two seasons after having the league’s worst record.

For Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala, it’s a fourth championship.

The first three rings came in 2015, 2017 and 2018, when Golden State was dynastic and made five consecutive trips to the finals.

