Was Cavs/Spurs Score Predicted Almost 30 Years Ago?

Ariel Stahler
Dec 13, 2019 @ 4:08pm

The Cavs topped the Spurs 117-109 in OT Thursday night, but Jerry Seinfeld already knew the outcome almost three decades before the game. The Cavs posted a video on Twitter showing a clip from a 1991 episode of “Seinfeld.” In it, Jerry seeks the help of Tor, a holistic healer, to get in touch with “cosmic kinds of things” so he can read a note. Tor replied the note said “Cleveland 117, San Antonio 109,” which was the exact score of the December 12, 2019 game.

https://twitter.com/cavs/status/1205514603364585472

