Was the “Irishman” Just Another Hoffa Hoax? Insider Says “Yes”
Jack Goldsmith is the Stepson of the man many believe was Jimmy Hoffa’s Killer: Chuckie O’Brien.
In the recent Martin Scorcese Film, “The Irishman”, he was portrayed as the young man duped into actually driving Hoffa to the Detroit suburb home, where he met his untimely death.
Goldsmith, on the Gary Rivers Show, said that Chuckie “was not even in Detroit that day”
Jack Goldsmith, author of In Hoffa’s Shadow: A Stepfather, a Disappearance in Detroit, and My Search for the Truth (Farrar, Straus and Giroux; Sept 24, 2019)
Hear the entire fascinating interview here