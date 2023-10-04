News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Washington Construction Instructor Wins Big Teaching Excellence Award

By Jim Michaels
October 4, 2023 8:31AM EDT
Washington High Construction Teacher Jason Werstler. (Courtesy Harbor Freight Tools and AJ Hamilton)

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A big day at Massillon Washington High School on Tuesday.

That’s where construction teacher Jason Werstler was surprised with a $50,000 Prize for Teaching Excellence in skilled trades education.

Harbor Freight Tools awarded 25 such prizes across the country.

Someone submitted Werstler’s name.

There are actually two checks: $35,000 for the school and $15,000 for the honoree.

