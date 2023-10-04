Washington Construction Instructor Wins Big Teaching Excellence Award
October 4, 2023 8:31AM EDT
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A big day at Massillon Washington High School on Tuesday.
That’s where construction teacher Jason Werstler was surprised with a $50,000 Prize for Teaching Excellence in skilled trades education.
Harbor Freight Tools awarded 25 such prizes across the country.
Someone submitted Werstler’s name.
There are actually two checks: $35,000 for the school and $15,000 for the honoree.