Washington Construction Instructor Wins Big Teaching Excellence Award

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A big day at Massillon Washington High School on Tuesday.

That’s where construction teacher Jason Werstler was surprised with a $50,000 Prize for Teaching Excellence in skilled trades education.

Harbor Freight Tools awarded 25 such prizes across the country.

Someone submitted Werstler’s name.

There are actually two checks: $35,000 for the school and $15,000 for the honoree.