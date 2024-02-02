Washington Junior Accused of Spreading False Threat Information

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Massillon Washington High junior is facing a misdemeanor inducing panic charge, accused of spreading false information about a threat that was never made.

The teen made the insinuation on Snapchat on Monday, says Superintendent Paul Salvino.

In a statement to parents, Salvino says the school was not under a threat at any time.

The student arrested also faces school disciplinary proceedings.