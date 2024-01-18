News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Wastewater Tests Can Find Mpox

By News Desk
January 18, 2024 1:30PM EST
Share
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — New research bolsters a push to use sewage to track more diseases in the U.S. Wastewater testing does a good job at detecting mpox infections.

That’s according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study released Thursday.

It found that over the course of a week, there was a 32% likelihood the tests would detect the presence of at least one person infected with mpox in a population ranging from thousands to millions.

The testing is now a staple of COVID-19 tracking.

And CDC is now using it for flu and RSV too.

Soon, the agency plans to start watching for germs that are resistant to antibiotics and some food poisoning bugs.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Legacy Stark County Company Gets New Name
3

North Canton Man Arrested, Accused of Manufacturing, Selling AR-15s
4

Plain Man Gets Probation in Downtown Death From '22
5

Canton PD Investigation to be Featured on Discovery Program