Watch Here: A Final Sit Down With Mayor Bernabei

By billy.beebe
December 22, 2023 7:07AM EST
As December wraps up so does the tenure as Canton Mayor for Tom Bernabei.  Pam Cook has had a long relationship with Tom, having joined WHBC 35 years ago.  As he put it “I was a cub law director and you were a cub reporter”.  Pam sat down with the Mayor to talk about the years gone by and there were a few “this is your life” type visitors who stopped by the WHBC conference room to say hello — Commissioner Janet Creighton, Judge Frank Forchione, and Canton’s First Lady Bebe Bernabei.   Take a look!

