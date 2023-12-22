Watch Here: A Final Sit Down With Mayor Bernabei

As December wraps up so does the tenure as Canton Mayor for Tom Bernabei. Pam Cook has had a long relationship with Tom, having joined WHBC 35 years ago. As he put it “I was a cub law director and you were a cub reporter”. Pam sat down with the Mayor to talk about the years gone by and there were a few “this is your life” type visitors who stopped by the WHBC conference room to say hello — Commissioner Janet Creighton, Judge Frank Forchione, and Canton’s First Lady Bebe Bernabei. Take a look!