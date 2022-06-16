Watch Here: Brown Practice at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium
Billy Beebe comes to you from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The Cleveland Browns visited the Pro Football Hall of Fame this Wednesday. The team held a practice at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium and took a tour of the museum on the second day of minicamp. The trip comes in the middle of Mandatory OTA’s.
“It’s so vitally important that we understand what’s come before us as players and coaches (and learn about) the great teams that have come before us,” Stefanski said “We’re so fortunate to have the Pro Football Hall of Fame right down the road, so we’re going to take advantage.”