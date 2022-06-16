      Weather Alert

Watch Here: Brown Practice at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium

billy.beebe
Jun 16, 2022 @ 10:56am

Billy Beebe comes to you from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The Cleveland Browns visited the Pro Football Hall of Fame this Wednesday. The team held a practice at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium and took a tour of the museum on the second day of minicamp. The trip comes in the middle of Mandatory OTA’s.

“It’s so vitally important that we understand what’s come before us as players and coaches (and learn about) the great teams that have come before us,” Stefanski said “We’re so fortunate to have the Pro Football Hall of Fame right down the road, so we’re going to take advantage.”

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
5th Person Charged in Killing of 32-Year-Old Man Last Month
Teen Shot Inside SE Canton Home, Flown to Akron Hospital
Reward For Info on Akron Teen Killing Upped to $30,000
First Stark Pride Festival is Saturday
Connect With Us Listen To Us On