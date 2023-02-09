WATCH HERE: National Reporter Arrested During Dewine Press Conference

News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

By billy.beebe
February 9, 2023 6:35AM EST
WHBC’s Jordan Miller was Live at Governor Mike Dewine’s press conference to make an announcement in East Palastine yesterday. As Governor Mike DeWine started his. Evan Lambert, a national reporter with NewsNation was arrested after he finished a live report.

Miller asked the arresting deputies why Lambert was being arrested, The response was resisting arrest.
Miller then asked Governor Mike DeWine if that’s a good representation of the men and women who wear the uniform. He answered “No”. The Governor  went on to say he believes in the freedom of the press and no one should be arrested for doing their job. Dewine also said he wants him released from Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office custody and will have his staff look further into this incident.
https://youtu.be/vV0JSElIryE

 

