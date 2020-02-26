Watch Jose Ramirez Enter The Stadium Before Indians Beat White Sox
(official Indians release)
Cleveland’s offense erupted to back an effective pitching performance in the club’s Cactus League Home Opener, as the Indians posted a 10-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday afternoon at Goodyear Ballpark.
Cleveland jumped out to a 10-run lead after six innings, staging separate three-run rallies in the 1st, 2nd and 5th innings. INF JOSÉ RAMÍREZ (2-for-3, RBI, 2R), OF FRANMIL REYES (2-for-3, 2 2B, 2RBI) and INF CHRISTIAN ARROYO (2-for-2, solo HR, RBI, R) did a majority of the damage, collecting two hits each…C CAMERON RUPP (1-for-2) added a 2-run double, marking his first hit in an Indians uniform…the Tribe’s offense has combined to score 27 runs thru 3 games, while hitting at a .306/.389/.523 clip…RHP SHANE BIEBER made his 2020 Cactus League debut, retiring the side in order in the 1st inning before giving way to LHP BRAD HAND, who followed with a scoreless 2nd…southpaw SCOTT MOSS, acquired last July from Cincinnati, tossed 1.2 scoreless frames of relief while fanning a trio of ChiSox batters.