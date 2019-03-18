Watch Tito Jump Out of a Plane!

Your manager might be cool, but is your manager "jump out of an airplane" cool? Ours is. (via themelissasteele/IG) pic.twitter.com/U4IrEPOX3Z — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) March 17, 2019

Indians manager Terry Francona is known for riding his scooter to the ballpark, but he tried a different form of transportation recently. Tito jumped out of an airplane to try skydiving on Sunday. He told MLB.com he got the idea to try skydiving after he met some Navy SEALs at a pool in Arizona. If you want to see it, check out the video above that the Indians sent out on Twitter.