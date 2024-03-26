Water Commish: Canton Balances Rates and Capital Improvements

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s quite a balancing act at the Canton City Water Department, but it appears to be working.

Water Commissioner Tyler Converse says they are working to position the department for the future.

They’re making big capital improvements like the $46 million rebuild underway at the Sugar Creek Treatment Plant in Bethlehem Township.

Still, Converse says they’re able to maintain some of the lowest water rates in the state, in the 25th percentile.

The department also replaces several miles of new main water lines each year.

And starting later next year, the Cromer Avenue Water Reservoir will be replaced.