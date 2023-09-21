Water Park to Stand Tall, Large in HOF Village

Artist’s rendering of indoor water park under construction at the Hall of Fame Village (Courtesy Hall of Fame Village)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Wondering about those big walls going up close to Fulton Road NW in the Hall of Fame Village?

Those are the 45- to 65-feet-high precast insulated walls that will enclose the shell of the Indoor Water Park.

Project manager Jake Bellinger says they’ll get the entire building enclosed by this Winter.

Then it’ll take another year to build the pool, the lazy river and swim-up bar that are part of the park.

The building will be 130,000 square feet in size, with 88,000 square feet of water.

There are also huge water slides

Groundbreaking for the adjacent hotel is expected this Fall or Winter.