Water Quality is Long-Term Task at Derailment Scene

This is a sign outside the New Waterford, Ohio, United Methodist Church on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in support of neighboring community East Palestine, Ohio, that has been evacuated due to burning tank cars from a Norfolk and Southern derailment that took place Friday night. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After the on ground cleanup is done, there will be long-term studies of the soil in the area of the wreckage.

That’ll be to determine what chemicals may leach into the local ground water table.

The Ohio EPA says fish kill in a nearby stream has fortunately been minimal so far.

They say there is no threat to the village’s public drinking water supply.