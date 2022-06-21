Browns Watson Settles Most Of His Lawsuits
BEREA, OH - JUNE 14: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)
It was announced by the plaintiffs lawyer Tony Buzbee on Tuesday that new Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has reached confidential settlements with 20 of the 24 women who filed civil lawsuits against him for alleged sexual misconduct during massages he received from them between 2020-2021.
The terms and amounts of the settlements are confidential.
That leaves 4 remaining civil suits that could still end up going to trail or be settled out of court at a later date.
At this time Watson, as well as the Browns have not commented.
Per ESPN.com, the NFL released the following statement, “today’s development has no impact on the collectively bargained disciplinary process.”
Two Texas grand juries declined to indict Watson on any criminal charges siting a lack of hard evidence.
Watson has maintained his innocence throughout this entire process.
The NFL has yet to rule if Watson will face any disciplinary action.