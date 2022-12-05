Watson Struggles In Debut, Browns Still Win

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 04: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs from Ogbonnia Okoronkwo #45 of the Houston Texans and Maliek Collins #96 of the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Despite quarterback Deshaun Watson playing poorly in his debut with the Browns, Cleveland used Donovan Peoples-Jones 76 yard punt return and two defensive touchdowns to beat the Texans in Houston 27-14.

Watson, playing his first regular season game in 700 days and after serving an 11 game suspension for violating the league’s conduct policy for alleged sexual misconduct, completed jus 12 of 22 passes for 131 yards and no touchdowns, with 1 interception against the team that traded him to Cleveland.

Denzel Ward had a 4 yard scoop and score on defense, while Tony Fields II intercepted a Kyle Allen pass and returned it 16 yards for the other Browns defensive td.

Cade York added 2 field goals to round out the scoring for Kevin Stefanski’s squad.

Nick Chubb finished with 80 yards on the ground to lead the offense.

The Browns improved to (5-7) on the year and will travel to 1st place Cincinnati (8-4) next Sunday.

The Texans fell to an NFL worst (1-10-1) this season.