      Weather Alert

Wayne County Firefighter Killed in I-71 Crash

Jim Michaels
Apr 12, 2022 @ 4:48am

WEST SALEM, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – A Wayne County firefighter is dead and a state trooper was hospitalized when a tractor trailer hit their vehicles yesterday.

This, as they investigated an earlier accident along I-71 near Route 301 in the county Monday afternoon.

The Town and Country Fire Department out of West Salem identifies the firefighter as 35-year-old Lt Phil Wigal.

The trooper had non-life threatening injuries.

The roadway was closed for several hours.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Lawrence Man Charged in Incident That Leaves Maryland Man Unconscious
23-year old Canton man dies in crash while fleeing Police
Bankruptcy Filing by Natural Gas Supplier Company Impacts Some Stark Residents
16-year Old Charged in Double Homicide in Canton
Connect With Us Listen To Us On