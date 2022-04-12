Wayne County Firefighter Killed in I-71 Crash
WEST SALEM, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – A Wayne County firefighter is dead and a state trooper was hospitalized when a tractor trailer hit their vehicles yesterday.
This, as they investigated an earlier accident along I-71 near Route 301 in the county Monday afternoon.
The Town and Country Fire Department out of West Salem identifies the firefighter as 35-year-old Lt Phil Wigal.
The trooper had non-life threatening injuries.
The roadway was closed for several hours.