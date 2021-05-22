Wayne County Man Charged, Arrested in Canton Homicide
Zachary Becker (Stark County jail)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police and the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Friday, making an arrest in connection with the shooting death of a 38-year-old Canton man Thursday morning.
30-year-old Zachary Becker of Doylestown faces murder charges in the killing of Michael Gates.
You’ll recall, Gates was found unresponsive inside his apartment on 9th Street NE near Walnut Avenue.
Becker was arrested in Richville.