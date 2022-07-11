Wayne, Holmes Get Volunteer Assistance in Storm Cleanup

A large tree blocks Route 800 near Freeport in Harrison County (Courtesy ODOT)

WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s taking a long time to clean up the storm debris from last month’s macroburst thunderstorm.

And it’s thanks to at least one group of volunteers from a religious organization that it’s happening.

Members of the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief Team are spending time in Wayne and Holmes Counties, 24 of them for a week at a time.

They are cutting up and hauling away debris from the thousands of trees splintered and dropped by winds of up to 130 miles an hour in the June 13 storm.