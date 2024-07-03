Wayne SARTA Service to End in August

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The only thing worse than never having public transit available is having it, then losing it.

That’s happening to Wayne County residents at the end of August.

That’s when a million-dollar annual state budget cut spells an end to the by-appointment service in the county with SARTA vehicles.

The service is coordinated through the Wayne County/Median County Community Action Agency.

it started in late 2021 and had been transporting 2000 riders a month as of last August.

SARTA Wayne County Board of DD service by SARTA will end as well.

The city hopes to expand service to the county.

There are public meetings July 17 and other ways to comment.

Here’s more from SARTA:

There will be two public meetings on Thursday, July 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bruch Hall, First Presbyterian Church of Wooster, 621 College Avenue, Wooster 44691.

And the same day from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Orrville Public Library, 230 North Main St., Orrville, Ohio 44667.

Public comment, concern and attendance at the meeting is encouraged.

If you cannot, here’s a form where you can supply input.