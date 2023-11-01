Wayne Sheriff: Woman Abducted Near Wooster, Recovered in Kentucky

WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Three people are in custody and a Wayne County woman is OK after she was kidnapped and driven to Kentucky Tuesday morning.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says the 24-year-old woman was forcibly taken from a home on Canal Road just outside of Wooster early Tuesday morning.

Kentucky State Police located the suspect vehicle several hours later.

The victim had some minor injuries.

Someone who tried to assist by pursuing the vehicle on Canal Road was shot at, but was not injured.