A group of sandhill cranes hold their heads back as they make their distinctive call early Sunday morning, Jan. 18, 2009, near Gainesville, Fla., where they are gathered at a field to feed. The birds have migrated to this area by the thousands. (AP Photo/Phil Sandlin)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Wayne County is the winner, by far.

The ODNR Division of Wildlife says that during the Midwest Crane Count held last month, 106 sandhill cranes were spotted in the county.

Lucas County was a distant second at 56.

It’s just the fourth year for the annual count of the long-necked birds.

Wayne County has favorite breeding grounds like the Killbuck Marsh and Funk Bottoms Wildlife Areas.