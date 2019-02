Meet Julia Elkins of Uniontown! She was the winner of the 2019 Kidfest Akron Children’s Hospital Scavenger Doggie Hunt! For finding all 12 doggies correctly, Julia’s entry was randomly selected from all correct entries and she won a $500 Visa gift card. What is she going to buy? Anything and everything L.O.L. Surprise! Congrats and thanks to all attending this year’s Canton Kidfest! See you next year!