Friday Nights Belong to High School Football – Broadcast Schedules HERE!

It’s hard to believe anything lasts for 80 years these days but 1480 WHBC sports has been covering high school football for 80 years! We continue to provide you with the best coverage around and add to it with our live youtube games, our radio games on 1480 WHBC and Mix 94.1 and our weekly whbcsports.com stream game too! We’re celebrating! Hope you will join us! You can listen live on air, on stream at whbc.com and whbcsports.com and watch our games on our youtube channel. Here are the schedules and all the programs outside the game we offer (see below the schedules).

And, if you’re looking for more, you want to check scores, go to WHBC HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS WEBSITE

2024 High School Football Radio Schedule