Friday Nights Belong to High School Football – Broadcast Schedules HERE!
It’s hard to believe anything lasts for 80 years these days but 1480 WHBC sports has been covering high school football for 80 years! We continue to provide you with the best coverage around and add to it with our live youtube games, our radio games on 1480 WHBC and Mix 94.1 and our weekly whbcsports.com stream game too! We’re celebrating! Hope you will join us! You can listen live on air, on stream at whbc.com and whbcsports.com and watch our games on our youtube channel. Here are the schedules and all the programs outside the game we offer (see below the schedules).
And, if you’re looking for more, you want to check scores, go to WHBC HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS WEBSITE
2024 High School Football Radio Schedule
- Thursday 8/22 Massillon v NFL Academy (UK) in Oregon
- Friday 8/23 Buchtel vs. Hoover
- Friday 8/30 Massillon @ GlenOak
- Friday 9/6 Bergen Catholic (NJ) vs. Massillon
- Friday 9/13 Lake vs. Perry
- Friday 9/20 Massillon vs. St. Ed’s
- Friday 9/27 Jackson vs. Perry
- Friday 10/4 Hoover vs. McKinley
- Friday 10/11 CVCA vs. Northwest
- Friday 10/18 Jackson vs. McKinley
- Friday 10/25 Perry vs. GlenOak
- Saturday 10/26 McKinley @ Massillon (2pm)2024 High School Football Youtube Schedule
- Friday 8/23 New Philadelphia vs. Louisville
- Friday 8/30 Marlington vs. Northwest
- Friday 9/6 Sandy Valley vs. East Canton
- Friday 9/13 McKinley vs. GlenOak
- Friday 9/20 Jackson vs. Green
- Friday 9/27 GlenOak vs. Hoover
- Friday 10/4 Lake vs. Jackson
- Friday 10/11 McKinley vs. Lake
- Friday 10/18 Mentor Lake Catholic vs. Central
- Friday 10/25 Northwest vs. Canton South
Saturday 10/26 McKinley @ Massillon (2 PM) (tape delay)
- 2024 High School Football Stream Schedule
- Thursday 8/22 Central vs. Perry
- Friday 8/23 VASJ vs. GlenOak
- Friday 8/30 Boardman vs. Lake
- Friday 9/6 Louisville vs. Northwest
- Friday 9/13 Green vs. Hoover
- Friday 9/20 GlenOak vs. Lake
- Friday 9/27 Central vs. Louisville
- Friday 10/4 West Branch vs. Marlington
- Friday 10/11 Canton South vs. Fairless
- Friday 10/18 Lake vs. Hoover
- Friday 10/25 Marlington vs. Alliance
- WHBC SPORTS PROGRAMING:
- Saturday Morning Huddle on LIVE on Streamyard, youtube, facebook and whbc.com 10am – 11am every SaturdayHosts Kenny Roda, Billy Beebe and various WHBC sports team members. A one hour streamyard program on Saturday mornings at 10am – live on facebook, youtube and live streamed on whbc.com. They are joined by Coaches and Players live as they go over the Friday night action…the best games, the biggest upsets, scores and more. And you the fan, can interact too! Nothing like it around!
- The Aultcare Stadium Show – 6pm – 6:50pm Every Friday night – Previews the night’s action all around Stark County and Northeast Ohio. What can we expect – the standings, the important matchups, coaches’ thoughts, reports from around the county, predictions from our experts and more. No one has a pregame like it!
- Half time show – Filled with scores and informationA complete update on high school scores from around Stark county and northeast Ohio plus updates on the Guardians, a look ahead at the weekend in college and NFL football and even a local news and weather update from the WHBC newsroom. Plus Skip Mosic with the Ohio State Radio Network brings us a feature piece on an exceptional high school athlete from across Ohio.
- Hammersmith Insurance Scoreboard Show 10pm – 11pm The only high school football post game show around. Brian Novak hosts the show with all the scores of the night from around Stark County and Northeast Ohio – with live reports from our high school football reporters at the key games.