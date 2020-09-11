      Weather Alert

We will Never Forget

Pam Cook
Sep 11, 2020 @ 11:45am

September 11th is the National Day of Service and Remembrance, also known as 9/11 Day. The September 11th National Day of Service and Remembrance is the culmination of efforts originally launched in 2002 by the 9/11 nonprofit 9/11 Day, with wide support by the 9/11 community and leading national service organizations. This effort first established the inspiring tradition of engaging in charitable service on 9/11 as an annual and forward-looking tribute to the 9/11 victims, survivors, and those who rose up in service in response to the attacks

The initial numbers are indelible: at 8:46 am, Tower 1 was hit, and then at 9:03 am, Tower 2. Shortly after, at 9:37am, Flight 77 crashed into the western façade of the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. – and finally, at 10:07am, Flight 93 went down in a Pennsylvania field.

The burning towers stood for 56 minutes and 102 minutes, respectively. Time they took to fall: 12 seconds. From there, they ripple out.

  • Total number killed in attacks: 2,977 (excluding the 19 hijackers)
  • Number of first responders killed: 414 (343 firefighters and 71 law enforcement officers)
  • Number of first responders injured: 2,000
  • Number of nations whose citizens were killed in attacks: 115
  • Age of the greatest number who died: between 35 and 39
  • Number of families who got no remains: 1,717
  • Number of victims who remain unidentified: 1,110 (41% of the total).
  • Estimated units of blood donated to the New York Blood Center: 36,000
  • Total units of donated blood actually used: 258
  • Number of people who lost a spouse or partner in the attacks: 1,609
  • Estimated number of children who lost a parent: 3,051
  • Percentage of Americans who knew someone hurt or killed in the attacks: 20
  • Tons of debris removed from site: 1.8-million
  • Hours of labor to clean up the World Trade Center site: 3.1-million
  • Jobs lost in New York owing to the attacks: 146,100
  • Total FEMA money spent on the emergency: $970-million
  • Estimated amount donated to 9/11 charities: $1.4-billion
  • Estimated amount of money it cost to plan and execute the 9/11 attacks: $500,000
TAGS
9/11 memorial never forget september 11th terror attacks
Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon