We will Never Forget

September 11th is the National Day of Service and Remembrance, also known as 9/11 Day. The September 11th National Day of Service and Remembrance is the culmination of efforts originally launched in 2002 by the 9/11 nonprofit 9/11 Day, with wide support by the 9/11 community and leading national service organizations. This effort first established the inspiring tradition of engaging in charitable service on 9/11 as an annual and forward-looking tribute to the 9/11 victims, survivors, and those who rose up in service in response to the attacks
The initial numbers are indelible: at 8:46 am, Tower 1 was hit, and then at 9:03 am, Tower 2. Shortly after, at 9:37am, Flight 77 crashed into the western façade of the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. – and finally, at 10:07am, Flight 93 went down in a Pennsylvania field.
The burning towers stood for 56 minutes and 102 minutes, respectively. Time they took to fall: 12 seconds. From there, they ripple out.
- Total number killed in attacks: 2,977 (excluding the 19 hijackers)
- Number of first responders killed: 414 (343 firefighters and 71 law enforcement officers)
- Number of first responders injured: 2,000
- Number of nations whose citizens were killed in attacks: 115
- Age of the greatest number who died: between 35 and 39
- Number of families who got no remains: 1,717
- Number of victims who remain unidentified: 1,110 (41% of the total).
- Estimated units of blood donated to the New York Blood Center: 36,000
- Total units of donated blood actually used: 258
- Number of people who lost a spouse or partner in the attacks: 1,609
- Estimated number of children who lost a parent: 3,051
- Percentage of Americans who knew someone hurt or killed in the attacks: 20
- Tons of debris removed from site: 1.8-million
- Hours of labor to clean up the World Trade Center site: 3.1-million
- Jobs lost in New York owing to the attacks: 146,100
- Total FEMA money spent on the emergency: $970-million
- Estimated amount donated to 9/11 charities: $1.4-billion
- Estimated amount of money it cost to plan and execute the 9/11 attacks: $500,000