‘Wear Blue Day’ Promotes Child Abuse Prevention Month
Stark County commissioners presented a proclamation remotely on April 1, 2021 to Deborah Forkas, M.Ed, Executive Director of Stark County Job and Family Services and Robert Myers, LISW-S, Deputy Director of the Division of Children Services. (Stark JFS)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Wednesday is Wear Blue Day in recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
The idea of wearing blue actually started in Stark County in 2011 and has now gone statewide.
They ask that you share your images in blue with Stark County Job and Family Services.
Deputy Director of the Division of Children’s Services in Stark County Robert Myers says 2700 of the reported cases of neglect or abuse in the county last year required intervention or assistance by the agency.
The division of Stark County Job and Family Services is hoping everyone realizes they can play a role in preventing and reporting suspected cases of child abuse.
Myers says they assess and make a determination for each report they receive.